'This was a very tough year,' admits Phil Healy

PHIL Healy admits this year has been one of the most challenging of her athletics career.

The Ballineen Bullet (30) has been knocked off track by health issues and struggled to find top form and replicate her heroics of 2024 when she won a silver medal at the European Athletics Championships and qualified for an Olympic final in Paris, both as part of the Irish women’s 4x400m relay team.

Prior to Paris, Healy also endured a frustrating period that was linked to health issues, and they have re-emerged this season.

The Bandon AC sprinter has not been able to hit top gear on the track, has had a disappointing year by her own high standards and will not be part of the Athletics Ireland team at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

‘As most athletes will know, there are highs and lows in your career,’ Healy said on social media.

‘Unfortunately, this year was the latter as I definitely struggled health-wise.

‘I experienced the same struggles in 2022/23, in trying to find form, consistency in training and getting my body to respond in the way that’s needed, following my diagnosis with Hashimoto’s disease.

‘It requires careful monitoring and management, but when continuously pushing my body to the limits it takes its toll.

‘Going from one day to the next, my body can react completely differently and fatigue is a big factor.

‘Personally, for me it was a very tough year, to go from the peak of last year’s successes and running my fastest relay split ever in the Olympic final, to then a year where I really struggled to get back to that form. However, that's the joys of the highs and lows of sport.’

Healy also revealed that she must undergo surgery after dislocating her right shoulder – when putting on her t-shirt after the women’s 400m final – at the national championships last month.

‘Unfortunately, I do need surgery,’ Healy said.

‘Since the recovery and a full return back to normal training will take up to four months, I’ve decided to push the surgery out a few weeks.

‘Right now, my body needs a break, both mentally and physically.’