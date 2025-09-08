Ava O’Donovan inspires Dohenys to West Cork Division 2 final success

DOHENYS were crowned Drinagh Co-Op West Cork LGFA Division 2 champions after an emphatic 2-18 to 0-6 win against Beara at Wolfe Tone Park in Bantry.

Both of the finalists used the occasion to blood several young up-and-coming footballers and it was the Dunmanway club who profited, leading 1-9 to 0-2 at the conclusion of a dominant opening-half display.

Beara improved after the break but were unable to prevent Dohenys, inspired by player-of-the-match Ava O’Donovan who emerged with a merited 18-point win.

Ciara Galvin top-scored for the winners with 1-3. Ava O’Donovan and Abbie McCarthy (0-5 each), Melissa Duggan (1-1), Mairead Crowley, Heather McCarthy, Gemma O’Mahony and Kellie Ann Buttimer (0-1 each) also contributed.

Despite the defeat, Miriam Sheehan, Jenny Murphy and Ruby Downing stood out for the runners-up. Beara’s scorers included Sinead Murphy (0-4), Miriam Sheehan and Grace Kingston (0-1 each).