‘It’s all I’ve ever dreamed of,’ beams Abbie Salter-Townshend after Munster win Interpros

IN her first Women’s Interpros season as a Munster starter, Skibbereen native Abbie Salter-Townshend finally got her hands on a title – and it means the world.

While she didn’t start in the 50-15 final win over Leinster last Saturday, the scrum-half began three of Munster’s four games in the title-winning campaign. Introduced in the 58th minute of the final, she still savoured every moment of the triumph.

‘What a day,’ she said on the Star Sport Podcast.

‘Not only to go up and beat Leinster but to beat them in the way that we did. We really turned up on the day. Obviously, we have had some tough days. Delighted to get four (wins) out of four. We said to ourselves that we hadn’t put together an 80-minute performance. Everything clicked on Saturday.

‘My goal was to start for Munster and to get that number nine jersey. To get three starts out of four in this series is just incredible. It’s all I’ve ever dreamed of.’

That dream took patience. This was her fourth Interpros campaign with the province, but she only got her first start this year against Connacht.

‘Personally, I’ve had a tough few years in the squad. It’s my fourth season with Munster and I’ve had a bit of a rollercoaster. In my first season I didn’t get any caps, then I was on the bench for three games the following year. I played one game last year. Being patient and waiting for my chance this year was just incredible,’ Salter-Townshend admitted.

Her journey began back home in Skibbereen Rugby Club, where she built her love of the game.

‘They were really important in building my knowledge, the years playing with Skibb. To leave after we had such a successful year, winning the treble, was special. It was really important to make the connections I did when I was in Skibb.

‘Then when I moved up to UL to start college and play with Bohs, it was the right progression for me. I wouldn’t be where I am now without my few years at Skibb.’

Now, between Salter-Townshend and Enya Breen – who recently scored at the Rugby World Cup – West Cork’s next generation of female players have role models close to home.

That wasn’t the case when she was growing up.

‘When I started playing rugby, I didn’t know any female players. I was looking up to the men’s Munster team. Peter Stringer was a massive idol of mine. It’s lovely to hear that I could be an idol to some of these younger girls.’

She already sees the impact first-hand.

‘I do a bit of coaching with Munster. I was at the Bandon School of Excellence camp in Bandon Grammar a couple of weeks ago and just to coach girls between 13 and 17 who are talking about watching our games, coming to our games and looking to us – it’s such a nice feeling to be that person I didn’t have when I started.’