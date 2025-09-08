WOMAN ON THE VERGE: Digging ourselves out of a hole

Emma’s embracing the ‘September reset’, as Billy embraces his new hobby, horticulture. Or at least, a puppy’s version of horticulture...

I’M not sure when, but the notion of a ‘September Reset’ has become quite the thing.

I don’t know how many articles I’ve read over the past week reminding me that there’s still four months left in 2025, which means there’s still plenty of time to smash those targets and basically become a better version of myself.

Even though I’m very resistant to the idea and after a hectic summer I feel more like reaching for the remote control than the stars, there’s definitely some logic to it, I’ll grudgingly admit. I suppose if healthy, life-enhancing habits lapsed a little (or in my case, a lot) on those warm summer evenings, it’s no harm to take small actions now than wait until January 1st.

So I’ve decided that it’s all about controlling the controllables, and keeping it simple (like myself!); getting the water in, bringing back bedtimes, and moving as much as I can. Oh and giving up that strong Rosé and fancy crisp habit that kicked in late May. Unless there’s talk of an Indian summer…is there? Didn’t think so.

As part of this so-called reset, I was resolute that I didn’t need to buy anything at all to re-establish good habits, so no new fancy water bottle, or workout gear. And I couldn’t sign up to any new programme either that promised to ‘fix’ me. None of that was allowed. However in a moment of weakness I caved and bought a new cookbook to add to the five million that I already have ; still better than a bottle of Rosé, I

suppose?

The book is all about batch cooking and meal planning, and I thought it would be handy to help mix things up (I cannot face making another bolognaise, ever), and get organised. So far I’ve only gotten around to making two things from it and they’ve both been politely rejected by the ‘discerning’ eater in my household. It’s a challenge but I won’t give up. Not yet. Just don’t be surprised if there’s an ‘exciting giveaway’ for a cook book here next week, and I’m back to batch cooking bolognaise!

It is really tricky though to appreciate that there’s still one third of the year to go, when already the Christmas messaging is coming hot and heavy. I’m such a broken record but who in their right mind is already thinking about stockpiling tins of sweets that are already in shops? Not me anyway because I’d only scoff them all while browsing the cookbook. Horror upon horrors, I’ve even gotten email reminders to book the annual Santa visit. I’m hardly recovered from the stress of booking last year’s outing. Are we not supposed to be living in the moment? Appreciating the here and now? Chance would be a fine thing.

Anyway, what’s taking up more of my time right now is that Billy, the now eight-month-old puppy, has been in the doghouse this week. It’s like he has hit the ‘terrible two’ phase and is in full-on destructive mode. You wouldn’t describe our garden as ‘award winning’ by any means which is just as well as it’s now covered in the biggest holes you could imagine.

I never catch Billy in the act but when I see him turning the corner with the giveaway earth-covered nose looking absolutely delighted with himself, I know exactly what he’s been at. He’s also fixated on those little trickle vents on the outside of the windows and has removed every single last one of them, again, without being caught in the act. How they even came to his attention I don’t know, and how he manoeuvred them out is also quite mind blowing, but he did. So now ‘buy new trickle vents’ has been added to the long list of things to do. But it’s hard to stay cross at him for too long though especially as he won a prize at the local festival dog show. He came second in the puppy class which is absolutely gas as he reluctantly did one lap before throwing himself down in a heap. He hasn’t let it go to his head anyway, mainly as it’s stuck down a deep hole some place.

We got ourselves back to school without too much drama, and I hope everyone else did too, but it’s the return of the afterschool activities this week that I’m really dreading. I’m always a bit unsure about how many activities are enough, and how many are too many. Obviously if your child shows a strong talent in a particular area, then it makes sense to pursue it as it could be your pension fund. Someone has to be the next Shane Lowry! Otherwise, you have to rely on common sense and if you’re eating your dinner in the car, that’s one activity too many. I also find suggesting that the child uses some of their own money to pay for the classes is a good way to really establish their interest, or if they just want to hang out with pals.

Anyway, the weather has turned hasn’t it? It’s gas how when you’re tossing another shrimp on the barbie (I have never done that by the way), it feels like the dark evenings will never return, and then, just like that, they’re back. After a glorious summer I think I’m ready to lean into the cosy season, fires, and candles and especially TV time. Of course, that all depends on the afterschool schedule.

I only recently watched Dept Q on Netflix and really recommend it; also watched Hostage (it’s a pass for me). I haven’t gotten around to the Irish version of Traitors yet, but am very much looking forward to it, so yes you can keep your Indian summers, for I’m ready for sweater weather.