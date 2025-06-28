Sport

They're in different boats, but Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan are battling for World Rowing Cup medals

June 28th, 2025 6:25 PM

By Southern Star Team

Konan Pazzaia, right, and Fintan McCarthy of Ireland on their way to winning their Men’s Double Sculls semi-final at the 2025 World Rowing Cup at Rotsee in Lucerne. (Photo: Benedict Tufnell/Sportsfile)

THE Irish men’s doubles of Fintan McCarthy & Konan Pazzaia and Paul O’Donovan & Daire Lynch will battle it out for medals in Sunday's A final at the World Rowing Cup regatta in Lucerne.

While Skibbereen rowers Fintan and Paul formed an incredible Olympic gold-winning partnership at lightweight level, they are in different boats this weekend as their journey into the heavyweight world picks up pace.

In Saturday’s semi-finals, Fintan and Konan Pazzaia led from the start, holding off strong challenges from the New Zealand crew and the second Irish boat including Paul and Daire Lynch.

Fintan and Konan crossed the line with a time of 06:11.43, which was faster than the time posted by Serbia in the first semi-final. 

For Paul and Daire, they were in fifth position at the 1000-metre mark, just two seconds off the leaders. They moved up to fourth by the 1500-metre mark and produced a strong sprint finish to overtake Great Britain and qualify for the A Final. 

In Sunday’s A final, at 11.37, Fintan and Konan are in lane three, with Paul and Daire in lane six.

