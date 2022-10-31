THE INSIDE TRACK: Kanturk’s physicality proved Bantry’s undoing in the end

BY MICHEÁL O'SULLIVAN

APPEARING in the Premier Intermediate final for the third year in a row, having coughed up big leads in the previous two, the Walshs, the Brownes and the McLoughlins learnt from past failings to drive Kanturk to finally getting their hands on the Billy Long Memorial Cup and promotion to Senior A football.

All credit to Bantry for sticking in there for as long as they could but Kanturk had too much quality and too much balance in their team.

They look a Premier Senior outfit in the making but contesting at Senior in both codes is a difficult task as many dual clubs found in 2022.

Last year's finalists versus the team that was relegated from Senior A puts into context how well the restructured championship in Cork is working.

The physicality and athleticism Kanturk displayed was ideally suited to the wide open expanses of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Bantry did their best to shut it down and keep it tight but as the game wore on and fatigue set in, the gaps started to appear.

Bantry set up with Arthur Coakley, Paddy Cronin and Ruairí Deane holding up while the other eleven funnelled back into defensive positions.

Kevin Coakley, named at eleven, dropped immediately into a sweeping role. Of course with this set up what you can’t legislate for is that for the throw up both teams must line up six-two-six.

From the throw up, Aidan Walsh tapped down to Paul Walsh who barrelled down the middle before finding Ryan Walsh who buried it in the back of the net.

No time for the sweepers to get back into position. Next kickout Aidan Walsh buried Ruairí Deane with a shoulder around the middle leading to a turnover and a point.

The perfect start. Setting the tone. Setting the standard. Letting everyone know you’re here on business.

Six points up after twelve minutes and it looked like trouble but Bantry’s Sean O’Leary then thundered into the game. Ruairí Deane started getting on the ball more.

Arthur Coakley and the dangerous Paddy Cronin started to find space as a result.

A goal from Paddy Cronin followed by an inspirational run and point from Seth Thornton got the show on the road and the raucous Bantry crowd had reason to roar.

3-8 between them in the opening twenty minutes in what was turning into a cracker. 2-6 to 1-7 at half time and the mental test was now there for Kanturk. They were not short on answers.

Kanturk pushed up making Bantry go long. Half time seemed to re-energise Kanturk and the killer blow arrived on ’44 minutes following a brilliant kick passing move.

Lorcan McLoughlin made the gap six points again when he billowed the net.

Bantry tried to the bitter end but Kanturk were patient and kept the ball well for the last quarter to see out the game.

Size, physicality and athleticism and no shortage of football ability were the common denominators for both Kilshannig (who won the intermediate A title) and Kanturk’s victories. One thing that stood out for me in both games was the standard of refereeing. Canice Walsh in the first game and Alan O’Connor in the second.

They allowed the tackle and didn’t buy any attempts to get cheap frees.

Hats off to both men as they helped contribute to the quality on show. Another plus were the performances of the intercounty players on show.

Killian O’Hanlon despite the rumour going around that he was carrying an injury showed signs of regaining his best form in Kilshannig’s victory over Aghabullogue.

Paul Walsh got man of the match in the main event which will be a big boost to his confidence.

There are a few more of those Walshs that John Cleary will surely be having a look at over the coming months.