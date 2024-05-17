The high of a league win, the low of a cup final loss

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

DAN MacEoin had mixed fortunes last Sunday.

From scoring 1-9 to fire Ilen Rovers footballers to their first win in over a year in the morning, he also hit the back of the net for Baltimore in the West Cork League Championship Cup final that afternoon, but couldn’t prevent Baltimore slipping to defeat.

MacEoin was one of four players who played the full games for both Ilen Rovers footballers and Baltimore FC on a busier than usual Sunday, as Peter O’Driscoll, Conor Harrington and Emmet Hourihane all did likewise.

With an 11am throw-in in Baltimore for Ilen’s Division 4 county league tie against Bantry Blues that Ilen won 1-13 to 2-8 to end a 13-month wait for a win, that was 60 minutes under the belt before the 70-kilometre dash across to Brinny for the WCL Championship Cup decider against Drinagh Rangers that kicked off at 3pm.

That was another 90 minutes for MacEoin, O’Driscoll, Harrington and Hourihane to bring their total to over 150 minutes of action in less than six hours. Despite MacEoin’s goal, Drinagh B were too strong, scoring four second-half goals as Baltimore faded, and won 5-1.

Add in that Ciarán O’Dwyer, Alan Davis and Timmy McCarthy also featured in both games, either starting the league tie or the cup final, and it highlights a busy Sunday for the Ilen and Baltimore gang.