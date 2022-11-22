The future looks bright for Randal Óg

THERE were plenty of silver linings for Randal Óg players and supporters, despite their recent U19 Co-op Superstores B Hurling Championship semi-final loss (4-22 to 3-9) against St Colman’s.

The Carbery club was always going to face an uphill battle at Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s 4G pitch on Sunday, as St Colman’s are a combination of Cloyne and Russell Rovers clubs.

Randal Óg suffered a double setback before the game, with injuries to centre-back Jack O’Neill and midfielder Padraig O’Sullivan.

With bravery, honesty and hurling ability the team went about their task and led the overwhelming favourites by four points after the first quarter. As the game progressed, the huge effort being exerted by the Randal Óg players began to take its toll and the ability of St Colman’s to score from all angles and distances meant that they ran out winners in the end.

Again, Seán Daly, the best player on view, gave a marvellous display, scoring 1-8 and was ably assisted by 16-year-old Luke McCarthy at midfield. Captain Barry O’Sullivan gave a commanding display in goal throughout and in the full-back line, Padraig Duggan was skilful and courageous with Oisín Daly thundering into the game.

At centre back Cal Nyhan was immense with Adam O’Donovan heroic on the wing and young Thomas Kingston giving a whole-hearted display. Jimmy O’Sullivan led the forward line and worked tirelessly. Great goals scored by Eoin Hurley and Patrick Collins provided a huge boost to the team in the first half. Ben Coughlan gave his all at wing forward with Sean Calnan a constant threat in the square. Danny O’Donovan and Jack McSweeney, who scored a beautiful point, did well when introduced along with Diarmuid Murphy and Adam Lordan who gave their all to assist the team on this memorable day for the club.