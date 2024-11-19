‘The future is bright for Newcestown hurling’

NEWCESTOWN hurling has enjoyed another progressive year.

Not only did the senior side survive the ‘group of death’ in the Co-op Superstores county premier SHC, their minors won a Rebel Óg U18 Division 2 county title in recent weeks. They saw off Ballygiblin 1-19 to 3-12 to claim the crown in Bishopstown.

Key scorers included Sam Long who hit 1-4 from play, Patrick Twomey who converted four frees while Humphrey Canty added 0-3. Other players on the scoresheet included Olan Kelly, Paul Kelly, Flor Kenneally (all 0-2), Ryan O’Neill and Hugh Flanagan.

In a game the West Cork side were largely in control of and led 1-10 to 1-4 at half time, they proved to be worthy champions.

‘It was an exceptional result. A very close match, we could have won it by more but won it by a point. The emotions were ecstatic,’ said delighted Newcestown coach Emmet Callan.

‘There was such a build up to that match with the previous games we had that were very competitive. To get across the line was unreal.’

Newcestown never fell behind in this final, and held a four-point advantage with five to go. However, the Avondhu side netted to make it 1-18 to 3-11 before pointing to equalise in a frantic finish.

Step forward Patrick Twomey who sent his free over the bar on 60 minutes to edge it for Carbery side.

The age profile of this team is another aspect that the club can positively take.

‘We only have two guys up to the age. We have five U17s. The rest are either U16 or U15. It was a great achievement for this group, who haven’t really won anything all the way up, Callan added.

‘Our U16s are a strong outfit and they’re stronger in physicality when it comes to hurling too. They brought it into this team. It was a good win all around.’

The West Cork outfit had a lot of obstacles to get over this season, including against Ahán Gaels, a game Newcestown won by 2-19 to 0-17 after a replay. They saw off Grenagh in the county semi final by 4-13 to 4-9 on route to the decider, after being six points down with 15 minutes to go in that match.

‘It was great to be on the winning side of those games in such tight margins in most of them. We knew we were well up there with them all then. I think our fitness would have come through in all of those games to keep going and going. We never gave up, that’s a Newcestown mentality,’ the coach said.

‘People said coming out the gate against Ballygiblin that the future is bright. It is great for hurling in Newcestown. It is just good to have players coming through. The big thing with this group is they all gelled really well together. The difference between this year and the previous years is that they all trust each other as a team. They play a good brand of hurling.’

Callan and the rest of the management team started training in January. He was primarily training the U16s but the club is all mixed between U16 and minor because of low numbers. The astro and ball wall is a massive boost to the Newcestown club, and to be able to train in all weather was a big plus.

‘It was fiercely enjoyable. It is nice to be able to do that. Putting in the effort, it’s like everything – to gain out of it, you have to give 100 percent and no less than that,’ Callan concluded.

The Newcestown U18 county-winning hurling panel includes Mark Kelleher, Sean Allen, Oisin Callan, Ciarán Hurley, Donnacha O’Mahony, Flor Kenneally, Jack Coomey, Hugh Flanagan, Paul Kelly, Olan Kelly, Patrick Twomey, Humphrey Canty, Ryan O’Neill, Sam Long, Tadg O’Sullivan, Eoin Sexton, Joe Hayes, Jed Cannan, James Lucey, Cian Barry, Jack Hayes and Dara O’Sullivan.