The Fastnet Trophy is an exciting new addition to schools’ sailing calendar

SCHULL Community College Sailing Club, in collaboration with Irish Sailing and the Fastnet Marine Outdoor Education Centre, has launched the Fastnet Trophy, an exciting new team racing event tailored for schools.

The Fastnet Trophy is a reimagining of the renowned Fastnet International Schools Regatta, AND will take place in Schull in West Cork from April 4th to 6th next.

The Fastnet Trophy promises to be an exciting competition in the team racing calendar, where student sailing enthusiasts from Ireland and beyond can showcase their skills and team work. The boats used for the event will be the TR3.6, a high-performance racing dinghy designed and built for FMOEC in Schull.

There is significant interest already in this new event so organisers are encouraging schools to register promptly. Detailed information regarding the notice of race and other essential event details can be found on the official Fastnet Trophy website www.fastnettrophy.com.