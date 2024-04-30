The draws have been made for the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup's

THE draws for the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups have been made. Cork are in the Sam Maguire in Group 3 along with the Winners of the Ulster Final (Armagh / Donegal), the Losers of the Munster Final (Clare / Kerry) and Tyrone. The Cork fixtures are as follows:

Round One

Cork v Loser of Clare v Kerry , 18/19 May, - Clare/Kerry (Home Venue)

Round Two

Cork v Winner of Armagh v Donegal, June 1/2, - Cork (Home Venue)

Round Three

Cork v Tyrone, June 15/16, - Neutral Venue

Both draws are listed in full below:

Sam Maguire Draw

Group 1: Connacht winners (Galway/Mayo), Ulster runners-up (Donegal/Armagh), Derry, Westmeath

Group 2: Leinster Champions (Dublin/Louth), Connacht runners-up (Mayo/Galway), Roscommon, Cavan

Group 3: Ulster Champions (Donegal/Armagh), Munster runners-up (Kerry/Clare), Tyrone, Cork

Group 4: Munster Champions (Kerry/Clare), Leinster runners-up (Dublin/Louth), Monaghan, Meath

Tailteann Cup Draw

Group 1: Kildare, Leitrim, Longford, Waterford

Group 2: Sligo, Antrim, Wexford, Tipperary

Group 3: Fermanagh, Laois, Wicklow, Carlow

Group 4: Down, Offaly, Limerick, London