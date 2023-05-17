TEAM NEWS: Two changes for Cork minors in crunch tie

THERE are two changes to the Cork minor football team to play Tipperary in the Munster MFC semi-final on Thursday (7pm) in Semple Stadium, Thurles.

From the team that beat Kerry last week, Urhan’s Niall O’Shea comes in for St Colum’s Liam Hourihan in the full-back line while Mark O’Brien from Ballinora replaces Éire Óg’s Darragh Clifford in midfield.

There is strong West Cork interest in this Cork team, as along with Niall O’Shea, defender Frank Hurley (O'Donovan Rossa) and forwards Timothy Cullinane (Ballinascarthy), Dara Sheedy (Bantry Blues) both start. Included on the bench are Liam Hourihan (St Colum’s), Keith McCarthy (Dohenys/Sam Maguire) and Luke Shorten (Tadgh MacCarthaigh).

Buoyed by the win against Kerry, Cork know they must beat Tipperary to qualify for the Munster final, while Kerry go to Newcastlewest to play Limerick in the other semi-final on Thursday night. Both games are live on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel. The Munster MFC final is scheduled for June 2nd.

Cork (v Tipperary): Billy Curtin (Valley Rovers); Niall O'Shea (Urhan), Frank Hurley (O'Donovan Rossa), Matthew Ahern (St Finbarr’s); Odhran Foley (Bishopstown), Gearoid Daly (Mallow) (joint captain), Trevor Kiely (Doneraile); Mark O'Brien (Ballinora), Mark Hetherington (St Finbarr’s); Timothy Cullinane (Ballinascarthy), Dara Sheedy (Bantry Blues), David O'Leary (Ballincollig); Denis O'Mullane (Kilmurry), Sean Coakley (Douglas) (joint captain), Gary Holland (Bishopstown).

Subs: Devin Fray (Mallow), Oier O'Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels), Adam Dineen (Cill na Martra), Liam Hourihan (St Colum’s), Keith McCarthy (Dohenys/Sam Maguire), Sean O'Leary (Kilmurry), Luke Shorten (Tadgh MacCarthaigh), Cian O'Sullivan (St Finbarr’s), James O'Leary (Douglas).

Extra panel members: Rickey Barrett (St Finbarr’s), Darragh Clifford (Éire Óg), Jack Cullinane (Bandon), Joe Lyons (Nemo Rangers), Oisin McCarthy (Valley Rovers), Owen McCarthy (Clondrohid), Cathal Mullins (Mallow), Diarmuid O'Brien (Glanworth), James O'Riordan (Croke Rovers/Castlemagner), Tom O'Connor (Adrigole), Cillian Twohig (Kilmeen), Cathal Walsh (Mitchelstown).