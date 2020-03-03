TEAM NEWS: Reigning champions Cork name team for Munster U20 football final

CORK have named an unchanged team for the Munster U20 FC final against Kerry at Austin Stack Park, Tralee on Wednesday night (7.30pm).

The Rebels, reigning Munster and All-Ireland champions, defeated Clare in their semi-final last week.

Cork team v Kerry: Josh O’Keeffe (Newmarket); Colm O’Shea (Kilshannig), Daniel O’Mahony Knocknagree), Diarmaid Phelan (Aghada); David Buckley (Newcestown), Bill Foley (Bantry Blues), Brian Lynch (Douglas); Jack Lawton (Argideen Rangers), Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk); Jack Murphy (Éire Óg), Aodhán Ó Luasa (Naomh Abán), Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s); Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s).

Subs: Cian O’Leary (Douglas), Bill Curtin (Kilshannig), Sean Desmond (Clondrohid), Darragh Cashman (Millstreet), Eanna O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), Darragh Hayes (Carbery Rangers), Gerry O’Sullivan (Boherbue), Conor Russell (Douglas).

Extended Panel Members: Jack Kelliher (Canovee), Eoin Nation (Nemo Rangers), Ciaran Nyhan (Ballinascarthy), Dylan Connolly (Glanworth), Conor Smith (Aghabullogue), Eoghan Lehane (Canovee), Ciarán O’Sullivan (Urhan).