Defending champions Cork will face Kerry in Munster U20 football final

DEFENDING Munster U20 football champions Cork will take on old rivals Kerry in the Munster final next Wednesday, March 4th, at Austin Stack Park in Tralee (7pm throw-in).

Keith Ricken’s young Rebels overcame a stubborn Clare in their semi-final on Wednesday night, winning 1-12 to 2-7.

Joint captains Blake Murphy (0-9) and Mark Cronin (0-2) did most of the damage while Jack Murphy scored a goal, as Cork were pushed all the way and trailed 2-2 to 1-4 at the break.

A scoring streak at the start of the second half when they reeled off seven points in a row, including five frees from Murphy, saw Cork move 1-11 to 0-2 ahead.

But Clare came again and cut the gap to two at the end, though Cork held on to advance to the provincial final where they face Kerry for the fifth year in a row. The Kingdom defeated Limerick 0-14 to 0-7 in their semi-final on Wednesday night.

Of local interest, Newcestown’s David Buckley, Bantry Blues’ Bill Foley, Argideen Rangers’ Jack Lawton and Dohenys’ Fionn Herlihy all started for Cork against Clare, the latter scoring 0-1.