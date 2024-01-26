TEAM NEWS: One change for Cork ahead of trip to Donegal

JOHN Cleary has named his starting team for Cork's Division 2 league opener away to Donegal on Sunday (1.45pm).

There is one change from the team that beat Kerry in the McGrath Cup final last weekend as Rory Maguire (Castlehaven) comes into half-back line, replacing Kevin Flahive.

Cork captain Brian Hurley has been named amongst the subs; he is being eased back into inter-county action following Castlehaven's run to the All-Ireland club semi-final.

CORK: Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree); Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam); Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Matty Taylor (Mallow); Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs), Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Og); Eoghan Mc Sweeney (Knocknagree), David Buckley (Newcestown), Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary).

SUBS: Christopher Kelly (Eire Og), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Darragh Cashman (Millstreet), Kevin Flahive (Douglas), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Cathal Maguire (Castlehaven), Blake Murphy (St Vincent's), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr's), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven).