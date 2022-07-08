Sport

TEAM NEWS: One change for Cork ahead of Mayo clash

July 8th, 2022 12:54 PM

By Southern Star Team

Ashling Hutchings starts for Cork against Mayo.

CORK take on Mayo in a TG4 All-Ireland senior football championship quarter-final this Saturday in Ennis, at 3pm. The game is live on Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Cork will surely be happy that they’re flying nicely below the radar and have reached the quarter-finals with the minimum of fuss – and with less than usual talk about their prospects.  The Leesiders are still one of the leading contenders to lift the Brendan Martin Cup at the end of the month, and they’ve already banked silverware in the form of the TG4 Munster Championship.  

 

They beat Donegal and Waterford in the group stages and now face a Mayo side that finished second behind Dublin in their pool.  These counties were beaten semi-finalists last year but the 2022 odyssey will end a round earlier for one of them.  

There’s one change to the Mayo team that lost to Dublin for this one, with Ciara Whyte coming in for Ciara Needham.  On the Cork team, there’s also one change in personnel, as Ashling Hutchings replaces Meabh Cahalane.  

Armagh or Kerry await the winners of this quarter-final in the last four at Croke Park on Saturday July 16.  

Cork (v Mayo): M O’Sullivan; R Phelan, E Meaney, A Hutchings; M Duggan, M O’Callaghan (capt.), L O’Mahony; S Leahy, B O’Sullivan; E Cleary, C O’Sullivan, L Coppinger; Á O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan, O Finn.  

Mayo (v Cork): A Tarpey; S El Massry, R Flynn, D Caldwell; T O’Connor, F McHale, K Sullivan (capt.); S Cafferky, A Geraghty; S Howley, S Walsh, S Mulvihill; L Cafferky, C Whyte, T Needham.  

 

