TEAM NEWS: Maguire could be back for Kerry clash

RORY Maguire has a 50-50 chance of returning for Cork footballers in their crunch All-Ireland senior championship Group 1 clash against Kerry on Saturday (3pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh), but both Sean Meehan and Tommy Walsh are rated ‘very doubtful’.

Castlehaven man Maguire missed the win against Louth last weekend with a hamstring injury, but Cork boss John Cleary is hopeful he’ll be back for the weekend.

‘It’s 50-50. Rory trained over the weekend, if there is no reaction he will train fully on Tuesday night and we’ll make a call on it then later in the week,’ Cleary told The Southern Star.

Maguire’s return could be good news for the Cork defence as the immediate outlook for both Meehan and Walsh isn’t as positive. Both went off against Louth with hamstring injuries and were due to have scans on Monday.

‘We will know more after the scans. Again, it’s hamstring injuries and they are very doubtful at this stage,’ Cleary said.

While Sean Powter was subbed in the second half against Louth, Cleary explained the Douglas man got a bang on his shoulder but he’s expected to line out against Kerry.