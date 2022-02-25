TEAM NEWS: Hurley missing for vital clash against Galway

JOINT captain Brian Hurley will miss Cork’s home Allianz Football League Division 2 clash with Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday evening (5pm).

It’s one of three changes from Cork’s loss away to Derry last weekend that leaves them in a relegation scrap. Cork have one point from their opening three league games.

Newcestown’s David Buckley and Mallow’s Mallow Shane Merritt also drop out of the starting 15, and in come Kevin Flahive (Douglas), Blake Murphy (St Vincent's) and John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) as Cork reshuffle ahead of a crucial game.

Rory Maguire (Castlehaven) moves to midfield alongside Ian Maguire, while joint captain Sean Meehan is named at centre back, and Billy Hennessy is moved to corner back. Kevin Flahive comes into the team at full back.

Cork (v Galway) Chris Kelly (Éire Óg); Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s), Kevin Flahive (Douglas), Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra); Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Mattie Taylor (Mallow); Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven); Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg); Blake Murphy (St Vincent's), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers).

Subs: Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers), Paudie Allen (Newmarket), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue), John Cooper (Éire Óg), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Joe Grimes (Clonakilty), Shane Merritt (Mallow), Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk), Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Mark Buckley (Dohenys).