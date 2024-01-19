TEAM NEWS: Cork reveal starting 15 for McGrath Cup final

JOHN Cleary has named his Cork side to face Kerry in the McGrath Cup Final in Páirc Uí Rinn on tomorrow, Saturday, with throw in at 2pm.

Newcestown's David Buckley will get an opportunity to show his promise at centre forward. Ruari Deane is back in the starting line up named at corner forward. Brian O'Driscoll starts at wing forward, with Maurice Shanley at corner back rounding off the West Cork representatives in the first 15.

Fionn Herlihy, John O'Rourke, and the Castlehaven duo of Rory and Cathal Maguire are named on the bench.

CORK TEAM V KERRY - MCGRATH CUP

(1) Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree)

(2) Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

(3) Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)

(4) Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

(5) Luke Fahy (Ballincollig)

(6) Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)

(7) Matty Taylor (Mallow)

(8) Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs) Capt

(9) Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Og)

(10) Eoghan Mc Sweeney (Knocknagree)

(11) David Buckley (Newcestown)

(12) Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

(13) Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

(14) Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers)

(15) Chris Og Jones (Iveleary)

SUBS:

(16) Christopher Kelly (Eire Og)

(17) Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree)

(18) Darragh Cashman (Millstreet)

(19) Neil Lordan (Ballinora)

(20) Rory Maguire (Castlehaven)

(21) John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

(22) Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys)

(23) Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

(24) Cathal Maguire (Castlehaven)

(25) Blake Murphy (St Vincents)