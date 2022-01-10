TEAM NEWS: Cork name side for McGrath Cup clash with Waterford

FRESH from scoring 1-6 in last Saturday’s McGrath Cup win against Clare, Brian Hurley will lead the Cork attack in the Rebels’ McGrath Cup clash with Waterford this Tuesday in Páirc Uí Rinn (7pm throw-in).

Keith Ricken’s reign as Cork boss got off to the ideal start with the 2-19 to 0-10 win against Clare and they will look to build on that when they host the Déise on Tuesday.

CORK: Joe Creedon (Iveleary); Paudie Allen (Newmarket), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra); Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), Kieran Histon (Nemo Rangers), Matthew Taylor (Mallow); Joe Grimes (Clonakilty), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig); Evan Cooke (Ballincollig), Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s), Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers); Aodhan Ó Luasa (Naomh Abán), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra).

SUBS: Míchéal Martin (Nemo Rangers), Kevin Cremin (Boherbue), Kevin Flahive (Douglas), Michael O’Mahoney (Knocknagree), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), John Kiely (Valley Rovers), Ciaran O’Sullivan (Kilshanning), Alan Walsh (Kanturk), Fintan Finner (Castletownbere), Colin Walsh (Kanturk), Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven).