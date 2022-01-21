TEAM NEWS: Cork name side for McGrath Cup football final against Kerry

CLONAKILTY footballer Joe Grimes will come up against his native county in Saturday’s McGrath Cup final.

The Listowel man, who has lined out with Clonakilty since 2020, has been named in midfield, alongside Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), for the pre-season final against Kerry at Fitzgerald Stadium this Saturday (2pm).

Keith Ricken’s Rebels beat both Clare and Waterford to reach the McGrath Cup decider, with Castlehaven’s Brian Hurley scoring 1-6 in both wins. He is joined by Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) and Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary) in a dangerous-looking full-forward line.

Cork team (v Kerry): Mícheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers); Sean Powter (Douglas), Kieran Histon (Nemo Rangers), Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra); Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), John Cooper (Éire Óg), Matthew Taylor (Mallow); Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Joe Grimes (Clonakilty); Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s), Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg); Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary).

Subs: Christopher Kelly (Éire Óg), Paudie Allen (Newmarket), Kevin Flahive (Douglas), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue), Shane Merrit (Mallow), Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk), David Buckley (Newcestown), Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers), Damien Gore (Kilmacabea), Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra), Kevin Crowley (Millstreet).