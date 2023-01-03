TEAM NEWS: Cork name side for opening McGrath Cup clash against Kerry

CORK boss John Cleary has named an experienced team for the Rebels’ opening game of 2023 – a McGrath Cup opener against Kerry in Páirc Uí Rinn on Wednesday night (7pm).

While there are plenty of familiar faces from last year’s panel, notable additions see the returning Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh) named in the half-forward line, rising star Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers) starting in the full-forward line while full back Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree) is back in with the Rebels, too. Bantry Blues’ Ruairi Deane, back in this year, is amongst the subs.

Check out our interview with Cork manager John Cleary.

CORK (V KERRY): Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers); Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers); Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Mattie Taylor (Mallow); Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s); Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Sean Powter (Douglas), Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers).

SUBS: Chris Kelly (Éire Óg), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), Shane Merritt (Mallow), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s).