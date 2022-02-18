Sport

TEAM NEWS: Cork make two changes for must-win clash with reigning league champions Dublin

February 18th, 2022 11:56 AM

By Southern Star Team

Cork forward Libby Coppinger will start against Dublin on Saturday.

BY JACKIE CAHILL

CORK have made two changes to their starting line-up for their must-win Lidl NFL Division 1B clash against reigning league champions Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday evening (5.15pm, TG4). 

For Cork, who lost to Meath last weekend, a second defeat could prove fatal as they chase a semi-final spot.   

Roisin Phelan and Libby Coppinger come into the starting line-up for this game, with Sarah Leahy and Áine O’Sullivan dropping to the bench as Cork prepare for a repeat of the 2021 Division 1 decider. Phelan and Leahy and Coppinger for O’Sullivan were substitutions made by manager Shane Ronayne against Meath in Navan last Saturday.   

 

For Dublin Niamh Hetherton comes in up front for Oonagh White and that’s the only change in personnel as the Sky Blues chase a second successive win in this year’s competition, following on from success against Waterford at Fraher Field, Dungarvan, last Sunday.  

Cork (v Dublin): M O’Brien; M Ambrose, R Phelan, M Cahalane; L O’Mahony, M Duggan (capt.), E O’Shea; A Hutchings, S Kelly; E Cleary, L Coppinger, D Kiely; S O’Leary, K Quirke, O Finn.  

Dublin (v Cork): A Shiels; J Tobin, L Caffrey, H Leahy; A Kane, M Byrne (capt.), O Nolan; J Dunne, K McDaid; C O’Connor, N Hetherton, K Sullivan; J Egan, H Tyrrell, N Owens. 

***

