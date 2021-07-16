TEAM NEWS: Cork make four changes ahead of trip to Tipp

BY JACKIE CAHILL

CORK could wrap up their 2021 Ireland senior quarter-final slot on Saturday – and manager Ephie Fitzgerald has shuffled his pack ahead of the trip to Tipperary.

The Rebels have made four changes to the side that beat Meath in Round 1 as they aim to secure top spot in Group 2.

The Rebelettes make the trip to Sean Treacy Park in Tipperary town for a 2pm start against hosts Tipperary, who were relegated from Division 1 of the Lidl National League.

Eimear Meaney, Clare O’Shea, Áine O’Sullivan and Orlagh Farmer are named in the Cork starting line-up for this fixture – and they replace Méabh Cahalane, Maire O’Callaghan, Libby Coppinger and Orla Finn.

Victory for Cork would assure top spot for the Leesiders in this pool – and leave Tipp and Meath to battle it out in a winner-takes-all live TV clash next Friday evening.

The Leesiders were made to work hard for their two-point win against Meath last weekend and now they face a Tipp side low on confidence. The Premier County suffered relegation from Division 1 of the Lidl National League recently – having already lost captain Aishling Moloney and Emma Morrissey for the Championship to long-term injuries.

When the sides met in the Lidl National League at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork cruised to a 12-point victory.

This is Tipp’s first outing of the Championship campaign and they couldn’t have asked for a much tougher assignment.

Cork (v Tipperary): M O’Brien (capt.); M Ambrose, R Phelan, E Meaney; E O’Shea, C O’Shea, M Duggan; A Hutchings, H Looney; O Farmer, C O’Sullivan, Á O’Sullivan; S O’Leary, B O’Sullivan, E Scally.

Tipperary (v Cork): L Fitzpatrick; L Nagle, M Curley, E Cronin; L Spillane, C Kennedy, E Kelly; A.R. Kennedy (capt.), O O’Dwyer; C O’Dwyer, A Fennessy, L Dillon; R Howard, N Hayes, A McGuigan.