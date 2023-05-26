TEAM NEWS: Cork and Kerry pick sides for Munster final

BY JACKIE CAHILL

Cork are the reigning TG4 Munster Senior A champions for Sunday's Munster final in Mallow (3.30pm) – as Kerry aim for a first provincial title at this level since 2017.

The sides have already met twice this season in competitive fare – with Cork winning in Division 1 of the Lidl National League, before the Rebels came from behind to snatch a 2-14 to 2-14 draw in the round-robin stages of the Munster Championship.

Indeed, Cork were the only county to inflict a defeat on champions Kerry in the Lidl National League – and they’re unbeaten in those two outings against the Kingdom.

Both counties will fancy their chances of making real progress in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship – and the nature of the rivalry between them will ensure that there’s no backward step taken in Mallow.

There’s the chance to strike a real psychological blow and Cork have opted for an unchanged team after getting past Waterford to book their place in the Final.

Kerry worked hard for victory over Tipperary to secure their Final place – and joint-managers Declan Quill and Darragh Long have made three changes in personnel.

Eilís Lynch, Aoife Dillane and Aishling O’Connell return to the starting line-up, with Ciara O’Brien, Mary O’Connell and Louise Galvin dropping out.

Cork, managed by Shane Ronayne, won last year’s Munster Final by 2-11 to 1-9 against Kerry in Killarney.

Cork: M O’Sullivan; A Ryan, E Meaney, R Phelan; M Duggan, S Kelly, S Leahy; A Healy, H Looney; L Coppinger, D O’Sullivan, E Kiely; O Cahalane, K Quirke, C O’Sullivan.

Kerry: C Butler; E Lynch, K Cronin, A Dillane; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Murphy; L Scanlon, C Lynch; N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir, A Galvin; H O’Donoghue, D O’Leary, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.