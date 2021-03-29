Sweetnam's Munster adventure is over as Dunmanway man joins La Rochelle for rest of the season

DARREN Sweetnam has brought the curtain down on his Munster rugby adventure.

The Dunmanway man has joined Top 14 outfit La Rochelle for the rest of the season as ‘a medical joker’, but he won't be returning to Munster afterwards.

Munster Rugby has confirmed that the 27-year-old West Cork man ‘requested an early release from his contract’ to join La Rochelle.

Munster also confirmed that Sweetnam, whose contract was up at the end of the season, won’t be signing a new deal.

Wishing @D93sweets all the best with the move to La Rochelle & we hope the remainder of the season goes well for you ? We are sad to see you go, but thank you for everything you did in red ???? #ThanksSweets #SUAF ? — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) March 29, 2021

‘Like JJ (Hanrahan), we were eager to retain the services of Darren beyond the current campaign, but it hasn’t been feasible,’ head coach Johann van Graan said.

‘He is a hugely talented player who has a chance to play in the premier French competition over the coming months and while we are disappointed to see him leave, we are supportive of the move with the hope of Darren securing future opportunities and success in his career.’

Sweetnam made 92 appearances for Munster and scored 22 tries.

He has also played a hugely important role in the growth of West Cork rugby, as Tom Savage explains here.