Sweet Royalty steals the show at Richard Phelan Memorial Weekend in Lyre

SWEET Royalty, the world record holder on a half-mile track for skewbald pacers, stole the show once again at Lyre when landing the feature of the two-day Richard Phelan Memorial Weekend.

BY TIM KELLEHER

Seven went to post in the Richard Phelan Memorial Pace with Sweet Royalty well supported in the market, from 4/5 to 4/9 in the betting ring.

Just A Moment and Bettonme went full throttle for pole position, and when Bettonme took a false step, this left Just A Moment in front. Heading out on the final circuit, Sweet Royalty had made her way into second and loomed large down the back.

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It was clear that Sweet Royalty was now in full flight and she kicked clear with two furlongs from home and ran out an easy six-length winner from Lady Lou.

There was bedlam in the presentation area as everyone wanted to be in the photo. When calm was restored, owner John Cross from Limerick was presented with the winning trophy. Sweet Royalty, who is nicknamed ‘The Gypsy Queen’, was driven by Bernard Nicolson from Cavan.

The Richard Phelan Memorial Trot also went to Limerick when Ilda Manchotte, who is jointly owned by six-time All-Ireland winning hurler Kyle Hayes, Jamie Cross and Stephen Gallagher.

Gentleman Coglais and Joy Da Vinci were doing all the work up front with Ilda Manchotte back in third. Out on the final circuit, Martin Loughran set sail for home on Ilda Manchotte. He was roared home by the large Treaty County following and recorded a four-length win from Hot To Trot.

Meath-based farrier Patrick Kane Jnr strengthened his lead in the Irish Field National Drivers Championship when recording a double. The Groomsman was another short-priced favourite to win and he saw off Sweet Gossip by three lengths in the Grade F Pace. Kane completed his double with Harry Knows in The Free for All Trot.

The Free for All Pace was a five-runner affair and was one that will live long in the memory. Northern Pride and Oakwood Paddy had met on the opening day in Lyre and Oakwood Paddy was the winner. Northern Pride was the better in the opening exchanges, and this allowed Troy McAleer to dictate the pace. Oakwood Paddy was never too far away though and, in a grandstand finish, held to get the bragging rights from Oakwood Paddy and Top Dollar. The winner is owned by Mark McAleer from Dublin.

Lady Mil, a winner last week for Thomas Martin from Limerick, made it two in a row in the Grade E Trot. Trained and driven by Jamie Hurley from Reenascreena, she was waited with behind Juvenile and Ksar De Mone, who led turning for home, but was collared by Lady Mil close home going down by a neck.

Platinum Guy was all the rage in the betting ring in the opener, a Grade G1 & G2 Pace. Those who backed it were never in any danger as Platinum Guy came home a long way clear from Hidden Assets. John Richardson drove and trained the winner for Crossmaglen owner Patrick Carberry.

Local honour was restored in the Grade G & F Trot where Lieutenant Dan, jointly owned by Jeremiah O’Mahony, the track manager at Ballabuidhe in Dunmanway and Moorside Stables, showed all his class, allowing Eliano Love to lead for two laps and then easing past the leader and winning well. Sean Kane was in the driving seat this time.

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On the weekend that remembered a proud Limerick man in Richard Phelan, it was fitting that three of the races were won by Limerick men on the opening day of the festival on Saturday. What was even more special was the victory of Bettonme in the Grade D C & B Pace. The winner is owned by Limerick man Stephen Gallagher, who trains out of his base in Newport, Tipperary. Bettonme was bred by the late Richard Phelan and driver John Cross mentioned that in the winner’s enclosure.

Ilda Manchotte was the second Limerick winner of the day, winning by ten lengths, while Lily Lou ensured the Treaty visitors would go home with three on the scoresheet when making all in the Grade G1 Pace. Robert Murnane from Caherconlish owns the three-year-old daughter of Sweet Lou.

Racing opened with a local win for Kayleigh Evans, who is originally from Wales but moved over with her partner Mike O’Mahony and now trains in Schull. Freshly Washed was impressive on debut the previous week and went one better on the day. IB Queen Bee and Dun An Doras were the early leaders and Meadowbranch Ri joined in at the quarter-mile pole. Out on the final lap, the leaders were still as one. Turning for home it looked as if Dun An Doras was in command, but O’Mahony spotted a gap on the rail, Freshly Washed was now in full flight and got up close home to win by three-quarters of a length.

Drimoleague publican Derry McCarthy got an overdue success from Emily Rose, so consistent all year, when coming out on top in the Grade E & D Pace. Anglesey Hall and Elwood had a battle up front with Elwood eventually leading after two furlongs.

Going out on the final lap, Elwood was still three clear but the pack were closing in. Turning for home, Elwood was coming back to the field, Emily Rose had to run four wide for room and stayed on to win by a length from Elwood and Shut the Front Door.

‘It has taken a bit of time for her to adapt to the fast pace on the track in Lyre as most of her racing was on grass in the UK and here at home. She’s as game as you could get and will make a nice broodmare in a few years’ time,’ McCarthy said.

Dublin-based owner and trainer Joe Gannon had a treble on the day, as Hulk Chanteriene, Hope De Guinette and Churchview Saka all won.