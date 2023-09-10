Sullane crowned U12 Premier Schoolgirls champs

SULLANE are worthy 2023 SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s U12 Schoolgirls Premier title winners.

The Ballyvourney club were confirmed as champions following their convincing win over Castlelack, and third-placed Drinagh Rangers’ 2-1 loss to last year’s Premier League winners Kilgoban Celtic.

Those outcomes meant it was no longer mathematically possible for the league leaders to be overtaken.

Sullane’s consistency helped cultivate a perfect league record that delivered the U12 Schoolgirls Premier League trophy with three matches still to play.

Clonakilty AFC and Drinagh Rangers both led the division during the early stages of the campaign before Sullane assumed top spot in late April and never looked back.

The only blemish on the WCSSL side’s win-loss record occurred in the 2023 SFAI U12 Schoolgirls National Cup Cork section final. A battle-hardened Mallow proved too strong on that occasion but it is worth remembering that Sullane qualified for that one-off match on the back of their marvellous SFAI National Schoolgirls Cup run from the season before.

Scoring goals has not been an issue for a talented Sullane set-up. Aisling Kelleher has had a year to remember and currently tops her team’s scoring charts with 15 strikes.

Grainne Ní Loinsigh, Caroline Creedon, Muireann Ní Shuibhne, Abbie Ní Scannlain and Lily Scannell have also contributed important goals on the way to becoming league champions. A word, too, for the newly-crowned champions’ defence that has conceded just two goals so far this term. Whatever about Sullane’s ability to find the net, an impressive defensive record is at the core of the Ballyvourney outfit’s title success.

A tough opening to the season saw Sullane edge reigning champions Kilgoban 2-1 before being pushed all the way for a second time away to Clonakilty AFC. Emerging from Ballyvackey with a 2-0 triumph set Sullane up on an impressive run of victories. Drinagh and Castlelack were accounted for prior to putting five goals past fellow title-challengers Clonakilty AFC.

Another 2-0 win, this time away to Drinagh, preceded last week’s comprehensive defeat of Castlelack in Brinny. That result, coupled with Drinagh’s subsequent loss, meant Sullane were crowned league champions.

There is still a SuperValu U12 Schoolgirls Cup and three remaining league matches to contest before Sullane’s season concludes. The Ballyvourney side has been drawn away to Skibbereen in the quarter-finals and will be eager to improve on last year’s semi-final exit at the hands of eventual winners, Kilgoban Celtic.

Sullane U12 Schoolgirls: Eimear Carey, Caroline Creedon, Chloe Cronin, Emer Conrin, Lily Hoare, Aisling Kelleher, Siun Lynch, Íde McCarthy, Caoimhe Mulhern, Eibhlín Ní Bhriain, Grainne Ní Loinsigh, Shannon Ní Scannaill, Abbie Ní Scannlain, Muireann Ní Shuibhne, Danielle O’Donoghue, Isobel O’Driscoll, Fiona O’Sullivan, Lily Scannell, Isla Twomey and Rionach White.