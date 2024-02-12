St Oliver Plunkett’s to face Kerry club Lispole in Munster junior football semi-final

St Oliver Plunkett’s 3-15

Erin’s Own 1-5

ST Oliver Plunkett’s powered into the semi-finals of the Munster junior B football championship after easing past Waterford’s Erin’s Own in a one-sided semi-final in Ballyagran, Limerick.

With the wind advantage in the first half Plunkett’s hit the first five points in a row, with Owen McCarthy scoring twice. Eighteen minutes in, Plunkett’s grabbed their first goal – Sean O’Donovan set up David White for a palmed goal, as the Carbery men led 1-5 to no score. Erin’s Own eventually got on the scoreboard, but at the break Plunkett’s were in control, leading 1-9 to 0-2.

When Plunkett’s scored their second goal early in the second half, the writing was on the wall for the Déise club. Gary McCarthy’s initial shot was saved, but he caught the rebound and passed the ball across to Sean O’Donovan who finished to the net. O’Donovan then set up Owen McCarthy for Plunkett’s third goal ten minutes from the end. Brian Dowling and David White added further points, while Michael Keohane took his tally to seven points for the day.

Erins Own finished strongly and scored a late consolation goal from Peter Horgan, but free-scoring Plunkett’s had 16 points to spare as they marched into the Munster semi-final where they will be meeting Lispole from Kerry on February 18th.

Scorers - St Oliver Plunkett’s: Michael Keohane 0-7 (4f); David White 1-2; Owen McCarthy 1-2; Sean O’Donovan 1-1 (1f); Gary McCarthy, Brian Dowling, Conor McCarthy 0-1 each. Erin’s Own: Peter Horgan 1-0; David Byrne 0-2 (2f); Tommy Gough, Aaron Kennedy, Brian Power 0-1 each.

St Oliver Plunkett’s: Brian Walsh; Niall O’Driscoll, Eddie O’Driscoll, Michael Collins; Gary McCarthy, Mark Kelly, Brian Dowling; Sean White, Conor McCarthy; Owen McCarthy, David White, Alan McKennedy; Michael Keohane, Sean O’Donovan, Sean Gazdar. Subs: Michael McCarthy for S Gazdar, Sean Crowley for A McKennedy, Sean O’Donovan for O McCarthy, Gary McCarthy for TJ O’Driscoll.

Erin’s Own: Sam Robinson; Tom Enright, John Frampton, Michael Huges; Sean Crowley, David Byrne, Ross Kennedy; Mark Horgan, Tommy Gough; Brian Power, Stephen Cowman, Eoin Daly; Bradley Kirwan, Aaron Kennedy, Peter Horgan.