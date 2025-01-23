St James carry West Cork hopes in All-Ireland Scór na nÓg final in Monaghan

A KEY West Cork involvement whets the appetite for an eagerly-awaited All-Ireland Scór na nÓg final in Monaghan on Saturday.

BY JOHN TARRANT

Rebel hopefuls from St James, Ballinhassig and Boherbue take to the Hillgrove Hotel stage in search of ultimate honours in the hotly-competitive national finals.

Promoting the cultural wing of the GAA, the diverse programme of music, song, dance to novelty act draws participants from all four provinces, the hosting sure to draw a bumper attendance.

St James' Novelty Act represent Carbery, a line up of Abbie Murray, Cáitlin Mc Carthy, Eoin Whelton, Holly Murray, Lily Hayes, Meadhbh Mc Carthy, Sarah-Marie O’Sullivan and Shannon Griffin dwell on the life of Captain Francis O’Neill in their presentation. The Bantry native lent an immeasurable contribution to Irish traditional music in the twentieth century, living most of his adult life in his adopted city of Chicago, where his work as tune-collector, publisher, writer and supporter of Irish traditional music was carried out and preserved.

The outstanding contribution of Frances O’Neill to Irish culture is splendidly captured by the St James teenagers in a moving production, the club hoping to repeat their outright triumph from 2022.

Cork figure strong in the individual competitions, Ballinhassig’s Muireann Hurley confirmed her status in the recitation category, her presentation 'My First Confession' was warmly received and overcame stiff competition to win county and Munster titles.

Likewise Boherbue’s Donna Moynihan earned a deserved county and provincial victories in solo singing, her rendition of 'The Chapel Gates of Cooraclare' winning favour over excellent competition.

Cork teams are renowned for their pursuits in Scór na nÓg, the county credited with 33 All-Ireland titles under their belt. Boherbue can boost of seven titles, Millstreet on four, Mallow possess three, Carrigaline and Donoughmore hold two apiece and there is one each to Doneraile, Redmonds, Cobh, Ballyphehane, Carbery Rangers, Castletownroche, Clondrohid, Cullen, Freemount, Ilen Óg, Tadhg MacCarthaigh, Ballyclogh, Lisgoold, Buttevant and St James.

Fingers crossed the tally will rise on Saturday, Cork pinning their hopes on Ballinhassig, Boherbue and St James to deliver the honours in Monaghan.