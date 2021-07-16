Spearline announces an exciting new sponsorship deal with Skibbereen Rowing Club

SKIBBEREEN-BASED Spearline has announced an exciting new sponsorship deal with Skibbereen Rowing Club.

One week out from the start of the Olympic Games, which will see SEVEN members of the club involved, both the rowing club and Spearline have announced a new three-and-half-year sponsorship deal.

‘We are delighted to be sponsoring the Skibbereen Rowing Club,’ said Lorraine McCarthy, Chief People and Culture Officer at Spearline, who explained the synergy between the two hugely successful Skibbereen parties.

‘As a growing, global company, we understand the importance that the club places on continuous learning, development, dedication and passion for what they do; these are all core values that we at Spearline also strive to embody.’

Skibbereen Rowing Club was established on the banks of the River Ilen 51 years ago, with a single dream: to bring Olympic Class Rowing to Skibbereen. In 2019, on the banks of the same river, Spearline established its headquarters for its global telecommunications business. Now, they will work together.

‘The club are immensely proud of our rowers and coach Dominic Casey, the ongoing success of our athletes would not be possible without the generous support of the people and businesses of Skibbereen and the West Cork area and our main sponsor Spearline. We are particularly delighted to be associated with Spearline and thank them for their generous sponsorship and look forward to working in partnership with them into the future,’ Skibbereen Rowing Club Chairperson Sean Murran said.

Paul O'Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Emily Hegarty and Aoife Casey are all set to race at the Olympics that start next week with Gary O'Donovan and Lydia Heaphy travelling as reserves. Skibbereen’s renowned rowing coach Dominic Casey will also be Team Ireland’s lightweight coach.