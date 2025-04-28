THE Southern Star South West Rowing Schools’ Regatta is back this year and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

This year the popular schools’ regatta will be hosted by the Galley Flash Rowing Club and will take place in Kilkeran Lake in Rathbarry on Sunday, May 25th at 2pm.

‘The South West Coast Yawl Rowing Association is delighted to be teaming up again with The Southern Star for this year’s schools’ regatta,’ said chairperson of the SWCYRA Michael Walsh.

‘This schools’ regatta is an important event in the South West Rowing calendar and has a number of advantages for the clubs to gain new members and for the association whose aim is to promote rowing in West Cork.

‘It is a great opportunity for young people through their schools to try out a new sport and visit their local clubs and see the training and coaching facilities available to them in their area.’

The annual Southern Star South West Rowing Schools’ Regatta, now in its fourth year, has helped to introduce young school kids to rowing, and also helped the youngsters discover one of the most popular sports in the region.

‘It is important that all children are exposed to as many sports as possible to find the sport they like and with rowing there is a pathway to taking part in events at international and Olympic level,’ Michael Walsh explained.

‘Parents of children who are interested in rowing can also call directly to their nearest rowing club and join one of its training sessions. We are privileged here in West Cork to have a beautiful coastline and the best venues in the country to host our championship regattas.’

There are a host of rowing clubs scattered across West Cork, but it is an extra special year for this year’s hosts Galley Flash, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Southern Star managing director Seán Mahon added: ‘The Southern Star are delighted to support this super event for a fourth year running. It’s a great way to introduce young children to being on the water and who knows a future rowing champion might emerge. We’d encourage as many schools as possible to contact their local coastal rowing club and get involved.’