SLIDESHOW: The Southern Star-sponsored South West Rowing Schools Regatta was a record-breaker!

IT’S official: The Southern Star-sponsored South West Rowing Schools Regatta is growing bigger and better every year!

This year’s regatta – held on the lagoon in Rosscarbery – saw 56 crews take to the water, and that’s a huge increase from the 41 crews that took part last year.

The fifth staging of the popular schools regatta, this event caters for primary schools across West Cork and it’s an opportunity for young boys and girls to dip their oars in the water and discover how fun and rewarding rowing is.

It’s no secret that West Cork is a hot spot for all forms of rowing, and The Southern Star-sponsored schools regatta is an excellent initiative that encourages greater participation of primary school children in coastal rowing.

There are coastal rowing clubs all along the coast of West Cork, from Kilmacsimon to Castletownbere, and South West Rowing Chairman Stephen O’Leary is delighted to see the huge interest in coastal rowing amongst local kids.

The schools regatta is a great introduction to coastal rowing for primary school children. After training with their local coastal rowing club for a number of weeks prior to the big event, it gives them an opportunity to test their newly-acquired skills against those from other schools. Many who have taken part in previous regattas have continued their rowing training and gone on to compete in West Cork, county and national regattas.

Sean Mahon, The Southern Star’s managing director, said: ‘We are delighted to sponsor this event. There was a great buzz and energy in Rosscarbery on Sunday, and it was fantastic to see record numbers taking part. Congratulations to all who took part, the schools, rowing clubs, crews and parents, and to South West Rowing for organising an excellent event.’

All photos by Andy Gibson, and the caption includes the name of the crew’s school and the local coastal rowing club they train with.