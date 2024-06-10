SLIDESHOW: Future rowing stars shine at biggest Southern Star Schools’ Regatta ever!

IT’S official: this was the biggest and best Southern Star Schools’ Regatta ever!

This year was the sixth staging of this popular regatta and it saw an amazing 59 crews take to the water – and that’s the most we’ve ever seen.

The popular event took place on the lagoon in Rosscarbery and was hosted by Ring Rowing Club, as The Southern Star and South West Rowing joined forces again to put on a spectacular show of rowing. Kids from over 30 West Cork schools took to the water in Ross where they showed what potential they have as budding young rowers.

‘It was a fantastic event and it's growing every year. There’s great interest from the schools and clubs who are all doing great work to help rowing grow as a sport here in West Cork,’ Tony Mannix beamed.

‘Many thanks to Ring Rowing Club for hosting it, The Southern Star for sponsoring and also the South West Committee and Civil Defence as well. Overall it was a terrific success.’

Kieran McCarthy, sports editor of The Southern Star, added: ‘We’re delighted to sponsor this hugely popular regatta that continues to grow, and congratulations to all the young rowers who took part last Sunday.’

All photos by Andy Gibson, and the caption includes the name of the crew’s school and the local coastal rowing club they train with.