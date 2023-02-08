SLIDESHOW: Bal celebrates 2022 success in style

LEGENDARY Cork goalkeeper Martina O'Brien, from Ballinascarthy, was the guest of honour at the club's recent celebration night.
Bal hurlers won the 2022 Carbery Junior A HC, and their success was celebrated in style.
All photos by Paddy Feen.
February 8th, 2023 8:11 PM
