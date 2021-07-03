Sport

Skibbereen rugby star Gavin Coombes earns his first senior international cap for Ireland

July 3rd, 2021 5:43 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Gavin Coombes after he won his first senior international cap for Ireland. (Photo: @IrishRugby)

SKIBBEREEN man Gavin Coombes made his senior international rugby debut for Ireland on Saturday.

The six-foot six-inch rugby machine from Betsboro outside Skibbereen came on with ten minutes to go as Ireland beat Japan 39-31 in a thriller at the Aviva Stadium.

One of the hottest properties in Irish rugby, Coombes replaced Peter O’Mahony late on to earn his first senior international cap.

This is a fitting reward after the incredible season Coombes enjoyed for Munster, as he racked up 15 tries in 22 games and was recently named the Munster’s men’s player of the year.

It's also an incredibly proud moment for his family and his home club, Skibbereen RFC, where he learned his trade.

Next up for Ireland is a Test against the USA next Saturday and Coombes will look to get more international minutes under his belt there.

