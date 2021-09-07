Skibbereen Rowing Club holding an open days for boys and girls aged 12 years or older on Sunday

THE home club of Olympic gold rowing medallists Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy and bronze medallist Emily Hegarty is holding an open day for boys and girls aged 12 years or older on Sunday, September 12th.

This is an opportunity for those interested in rowing to try out the sport under the expert guidance of Ireland’s greatest and most successful rowing club, Skibbereen Rowing Club. The session, which starts at 10am, will last for 90 minutes and will include trying out a rowing machine and also going out on a training boat on the River Ilen. This session will be taken by the club’s beginners’ rowing coaching team.

Skibbereen RC has enjoyed unprecedented success in recent years, highlighted by the recent triumphs at the Tokyo Games when three local rowers won Olympic medals.