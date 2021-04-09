Skibbereen rowers impress on opening day of European Rowing Championships

PAUL O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy powered into the A/B semi-finals of the lightweight men’s double sculls after an impressive performance in their heat at the European Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy.

The two Aughadown men won their heat in 6:54.75, eight seconds clear of Ukraine in second place, and will now contest Saturday’s semi-final. This was Paul and Fintan’s first race together in the double since they won gold at the 2019 World Rowing Championships.

Gary O’Donovan is through to the A final of the lightweight men’s single after a second-place finish in his heat. Gary’s time of 7:07.23 was one second behind the German rower Joachim Agne.

There was good news too for another Skibbereen rower as Lydia Heaphy was caught the eye in her heat at the Europeans earlier. The Leap woman won in 7:50.15, just head of France’s Claire Bove, and is through to Sunday morning’s A final.

More success for Skibbereen Rowing Club, too, as the Irish lightweight double sculls crew of Skibb woman Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen finished second in their heat, just behind The Netherlands. They’ll be back in action in Saturday’s A/B semi-final.

Skibbereen rower Emily Hegarty and the Irish women’s four crew were very runaway winners of their heat on Friday morning as they finished nearly eight seconds ahead of Russia in second place. They now advance to Sunday’s A final and a chance to win a medal.