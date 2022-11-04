Skibbereen rower Finn powers to Cork Sculling Ladder glory

SKIBBEREEN rower Finn O’Reilly added to his growing reputation with victory in the recent 51st Cork Sculling Ladder time trial that took place in great conditions on the 1800-metre course at the Marina in Cork city.

Two hundred scullers took part and it was talented 20-year-old Skibb rower O’Reilly who was the overall fastest sculler with a time of six minutes 58.0 seconds, finishing two seconds ahead of Olympian Ronan Byrne (UCC RC) with Ciaran O’Sullivan (Lee RC) a further second behind.

Kate Reidy (Lee RC) was the fastest female sculler, finishing ahead of Holly Davis (Lee Valley RC) with Cliodhna Nolan (UCC RC) a close third place.

The time trial winners were presented with tankards by Minister Simon Coveney. The Cork Sculling Ladder also presented tankards to previous participants, Margaret Cremen, Andrew Sheehan and Natalie Long, who won international medals during the year.

The Sculling Ladder will run until early April and any sculler who wishes to join can contact the event organiser Pat Hickey – 021-4778653 (h), 087-2734390 (m) or email [email protected]