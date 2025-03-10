Skibbereen Community School wants All-Ireland senior A final spot

Will it be fourth time lucky for Skibbereen Community School in All-Ireland semi-finals?

AFTER completing the Munster senior A two-in-a-row, Skibbereen Community School wants to win their first Lidl All-Ireland post-primary schools’ semi-final in four attempts.

The Skibbereen school’s reward for beating St Mary’s Midleton 3-12 to 1-7 in the provincial final is an All-Ireland last-four meeting with Mercy College from Roscommon on Wednesday, March 12th in Fethard, Tipperary (3pm throw-in). Loreto College Cavan and Kildare’s Maynooth Education Campus are on the other side of the draw.

Skibbereen Community School has now won four Munster titles in three years, their second in senior A after senior C and junior B triumphs, both in 2023. However, they lost all subsequent games in the All-Ireland series. Their defeat against Monaghan school Castleblayney last year (2-8 to 0-9) was the most recent while they lost to Kildare outfits St Mary’s Naas in senior C (4-14 to 3-9) and Maynooth in junior B (6-11 to 3-14). Skibb wants to make it fourth time lucky.

‘We’re very excited. This will be a great occasion for the school. It’s our second year in a row getting to an All-Ireland (senior A) semi-final. Before last year, we were on an upward spiral. We had won the Munster senior C and junior B too,’ coach Ella Ryan told The Southern Star.

‘It’s really great news for the community, the school and all the local clubs. Giving all the players the opportunity to play at the highest level in post-primary is brilliant. The school and clubs are working alongside each other as well to make sure it is successful. There is definitely a huge team spirit and we are determined to get over the line this time around.’

Only three of the 2024 starting team have moved on, with Tadhg MacCarthaigh’s Katie Daly and Amy McKennedy as well as Castlehaven’s Laura O’Donoghue not involved in the current team. To have 80 percent of your starters still playing is a big boost to the Skibb school, an advantage heading into familiar territory.

Cork minors and O’Donovan Rossa Munster winners Allie Tobin (Cork minor captain) and Eabha O’Donovan will be two key players, as will fellow Cork minor Kate Carey from Ilen Rovers. Add in the success that Tobin and O’Donovan have had with their local club in winning five trophies in two years and ladies football is thriving in the area, with players from O’Donovan Rossa, Castlehaven, Ilen Rovers, Tadhg MacCarthaigh and Clann na nGael all involved.

‘A lot of our clubs have been successful. Success is momentum and I suppose these girls have had a lot of success over the last few years in school and club. They are hungry for more and hopefully they get across the line (against Mercy College),’ Ryan added.

‘We have a lot of girls training with Cork U16s and Cork minors. They are back at U21 club training too. We’ve put in huge preparations in the school. The sixth year girls have been playing with each other for six years for the school. They are a great core, great friends.’

The hope now is that Skibbereen Community School will continue the success of local ladies football teams and book their place in an All-Ireland final for the first time.

The Skibbereen CS squad includes Tara O’Regan, Allie Tobin, Aoife O’Driscoll, Eabha O’Donovan, Anna McCarthy, Orla McCarthy, Shauna Hourihane, Hannah O’Driscoll, Grace O’Neill (all O’Donovan Rossa); Eleanor Keating, Muireann O’Shea, Eve O’Donovan, Ruby O’Donovan (all Tadhg MacCarthaigh); Maeve O’Sullivan, Amy McCarthy, Ellen Connolly, Becca Sheehy, Hannah Sheehy, Niamh O’Sullivan, Roisin O’Sullivan, Kate O’Brien, Eve Minihane, Ellen Buckley, Abaigh Buckely, Aoife McCarthy, Amy Salter (all Castlehaven); Carla O’Regan, Maebh Collins, Kate Carey, Leah Carey, Saorla Carey, Maira Connolly (all Ilen Rovers); Kalthyn McCarthy (Clann na nGael).