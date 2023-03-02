Skibb rowers medal at indoor rowing championships

BY TOMÁS BURCHILL

SKIBBEREEN Rowing Club showed its rowers can perform on and off the water after an impressive medal haul at the recent Irish Indoor Rowing Championships held at the UL Sports Arena in Limerick.

Matthias Cogan was in flying form, winning two gold medals in the J15 five minutes (1525m) and the J15 1000m (3:12.6), while the Schull teenager also came third in the J15 500m (1:30.0).

Michael Hourihane, seven months after he won his first title at the Irish Rowing Championships in Farran, once again took top spot with a brilliant performance to win the open men’s 2000m (6:02.5).

It was a good showing from the club with several other Skibbereen rowers participating in the competition – Ailise O’Sullivan, Aoife Hendy, Jessica Crowley, Moya Knowles (WJ18), Dominic Casey and Cathal McCarthy (MJ18).

The club has now turned its focus to the upcoming regatta at the Marina Cork in early March.