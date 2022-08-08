Skibb rowers finish ninth at World U19 Championships

THE production line in Skibbereen Rowing Club is still strong. While the exploits of the club’s elite stars dominate headlines, its next generation are also making news of their own.

Two of the club’s top junior athletes, Lauren McCarthy-Steele and Moya Knowles, backboned the Irish women’s quad that was in action at the U19 World Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy. They were joined in the boat by Kate Reidy (Lee RC) and Ayla O'Neill (Kenmare RC).

In their heat the Irish quartet put in an impressive display, coming from third at the halfway mark to row through South Africa and New Zealand in the second 1000 metres to take the win and a spot in the A/B semi-final.

The top three in each of the two semi-finals qualified for the A final, but the Irish boat was fifth all the way through and finished there, to progress to the B final.

Last Sunday week, in the B final, the Irish crew battled all the way with the South African boat, with the Italians out in front. This battle for second went all the way to the end with the South Africans just nudging in front to finish 0.85 of a second ahead of the Irish boat.

Lauren, Moya and Co will be delighted with a ninth-place finish in the world which showed there is more to come in the years ahead.