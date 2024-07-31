Skibb rower Aoife Casey can't wait for Friday's Olympic final

AOIFE Casey can’t wait for Friday’s Olympic A final of the women’s lightweight double sculls.

The Skibbereen rower and Margaret Cremen qualified for the final off the back of a brilliant third place in their semi-final on Wednesday morning, as they knocked out Olympic silver medallists France.

‘We are super delighted, we were only thinking about each 500 metres, breaking down the race. We knew we needed to be in the running come the last 500, and dug really deep. We came out on the right side this time,’ Casey told RTÉ Sport afterwards.

"It's an unbelievable final to have secured that and to look forward to that on Friday." Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen speak to @DavidGillick after qualifying for the women's lightweight final.#RTESport #Paris2024 #Rowing

📺 Watch https://t.co/b2OI4OoWVJ

📱Updates… pic.twitter.com/jijESvkc31 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 31, 2024

‘We were really excited to leave everything on the water, and we did. We will rest up now and see what we can produce in the A final. We are totally excited for Friday, will do our best and see what we can leave on the water, and enjoy every minute of it.’

Friday’s A final starts at 11.22am, and Ireland will be up against Greece, Great Britain, Romania, New Zealand and the USA.