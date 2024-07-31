Southern Star Ltd. logo
Skibb rower Aoife Casey can't wait for Friday's Olympic final

July 31st, 2024 5:10 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Skibb rower Aoife Casey can't wait for Friday's Olympic final Image
Skibbereen's Aoife Casey wants to sign off from Olympic lightweight rowing in style. (Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)

AOIFE Casey can’t wait for Friday’s Olympic A final of the women’s lightweight double sculls.

The Skibbereen rower and Margaret Cremen qualified for the final off the back of a brilliant third place in their semi-final on Wednesday morning, as they knocked out Olympic silver medallists France.

‘We are super delighted, we were only thinking about each 500 metres, breaking down the race. We knew we needed to be in the running come the last 500, and dug really deep. We came out on the right side this time,’ Casey told RTÉ Sport afterwards.

 

‘We were really excited to leave everything on the water, and we did. We will rest up now and see what we can produce in the A final. We are totally excited for Friday, will do our best and see what we can leave on the water, and enjoy every minute of it.’

Friday’s A final starts at 11.22am, and Ireland will be up against Greece, Great Britain, Romania, New Zealand and the USA.

