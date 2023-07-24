Skibb footballer Eabha O'Donovan kicked 0-8 for Rebels in drawn All-Ireland U16A final

CORK 0-12

CAVAN 1-9

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

ÉABHA O’Donovan’s last-gasp equaliser earned Cork a draw with Cavan following a cracking 2023 All-Ireland U16A final in Bretland Park, Clara, Co Offaly.

The O’Donovan Rossa forward finished the afternoon with 0-8 but it took a full team effort for Cork, leading for the majority of the final, to earn the right to live another day.

Despite a poor pitch and disappointing facilities for an All-Ireland LGFA final, a huge attendance was treated to a rip-roaring second half in which a draw proved the fairest result.

An excellent Cavan side, bolstered by corner forward Mia Lynch’s six points, looked to have won it when Kate Fegan netted the game’s only goal late on. That made it 1-8 to 0-10 but Cork were far from finished.

O’Donovan’s free levelled matters three minutes into injury-time amid a welter of excitement. A draw looked likely until Cavan’s Ella Sheridan converted a close-range free. Cork’s O’Donovan underlined her quality by floating over a leveller with the final’s last kick to force a replay on Friday, July 28th.

‘It was a fantastic game and we were two points up there at the end before that sucker-punch of a goal,’ Cork LGFA U16 manager Kieran O’Shea commented.

‘Our backs were to the wall but I always had belief in this group. I knew we would get back down the other end for one more chance. In fairness to Éabha (O’Donovan), under fierce pressure, she stuck it over the bar.

‘Look, we will reset and regroup. Friday week, we will go again and we will be looking forward to the challenge.’

West Cork LGFA was well represented on the Cork panel with Éabha O’Donovan, Allie Tobin O’Driscoll (both O’Donovan Rossa), Caoimhe Horgan, Catherine Murphy (both Kinsale), Kate McEntee (Valley Rovers) and Kate Carey (Ilen Rovers) on the starting fifteen. Aoife O’Driscoll (O’Donovan Rossa) and Maisie O’Callaghan (Kinsale) began on the bench.

Heavy showers made life difficult throughout a low-scoring first half in which Cork changed ends 0-6 to 0-3 ahead. Éabha O’Donovan (0-3), Laura Walsh (0-2) and Caoimhe Horgan were on target for the Rebels while Mia Lynch kicked all three Cavan scores. Éabha O’Donovan’s fourth point of the afternoon edged Cork 0-8 to 0-6 ahead after 46 minutes. It was 0-9 to 0-7 with five minutes remaining when Skibbereen’s O’Donovan looked to have sealed it from a free.

This is a terrific Cavan team however, as Lynch added another point before a flowing move ended with Kate Fegan finding the net.

A flurry of injury-time points saw Cavan retain their one-point lead from an Ella Sheridan free. Fittingly, O’Donovan had the last word, kicking an equaliser with the All-Ireland final’s concluding act.

An exciting replay awaits on the same weekend six of the Cork LGFA panel will also contest an All-Ireland U16 camogie final.

Scorers - Cork: É O’Donovan 0-8 (4f); L Walsh 0-3 (1f); C Horgan 0-1. Cavan: M Lynch 0-6 (3f); K Fegan 1-0; K O’Meara 0-2; E Sheridan 0-1 (1f).

Cork: A Toye; É Walsh, A Tobin, A O’Sullivan (captain); R Breen, M McRea, M Barrett; J Foskin, K McEntee; C Murphy, É O’Donovan, C Horgan; É Nagle, L Walsh, K Carey. Subs: E Burns for C Horgan (ht), A Sheehan for É Nagle (53), K Ferns for C Murphy (56), S Barry for A O’Sullivan (60).

Cavan: F Higgins; C Hegarty, C McDonnell, K Grigorenko; A Kennedy, K M Reilly (captain), C Crowe; E Mussi, L Miney; R Gilmartin, E Sheridan, K Fegan; M Lynch, C Clarke, K O’Meara. Subs: K Cahill for C Hegarty (2, inj), N McCaffery for R Gilmartin (37), H McPhillips for K O’Meara (51).

Referee: P McCaughey (Westmeath).