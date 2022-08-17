Skibb and Hamies seeded for Corn Uí Mhuirí draw

THREE West Cork teams will know their groups for the Corn Uí Mhuirí 2022/23 season this Thursday (18th).

Skibbereen Community College and Hamilton High School Bandon are two of four teams seeded as both reached the semi-finals in 2021/22 while Clonakilty Community College join the unseeded category.

Sixteen teams compete in the post primary schools football competition, four groups of four will be drawn.

Not one of those three West Cork sides have ever won the competition although St. Fachtna’s, Skibbereen did win it three times before.



Seeded: St. Brendans Killarney, Tralee CBS, Hamilton High School Bandon and Skibbereen Community College.

Unseeded: Clonakilty Community College, High School Clonmel, Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, Pobalscoil Chorcha Dhuibhne, Presentation Milltown, SP Sliabh Luachra Rathmore, Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig, Colaiste na Sceilge, St. Flannans Ennis, St. Francis College Rochestown, Colaiste Chriost Ri and Colaiste an Spioraid Naomh Bishopstown.

***

Elsewhere, the Dr Harty Cup draw will also be made on the same day. 14 teams compete in this competition, two groups of four and two groups of three will be drawn.



Seeded: St. Josephs SS Tulla, Ardscoil Ris, Thurles CBS and De La Salle College Waterford.

Unseeded: Gaelcholáiste Mhuire, A.G., Midleton CBS, Nenagh CBS, Our Ladys Templemore, Pobailscoil na Trionide Youghal, St. Colmans College Fermoy, St. Francis College Rochestown, Christian Brothers College, St. Flannans Ennis and Cashel Community School.



The draw for both competitions will be live streamed on the Munster GAA PPS website.