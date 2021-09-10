SIX OF THE BEST: Getting to know our West Cork camogie stars

WEST Cork will be well represented on the big stage this Sunday when Cork take on Galway in the All-Ireland senior camogie final. Here, we take a look at the local women putting West Cork camogie on the map:

LINDA COLLINS: The Courcey Rovers forward (24) is Cork captain and she knows where the posts are – she has racked up 13-62 in her 56 Cork appearances to date. This season she has scored 0-10 in nine games, including that priceless match-winning point in the All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny.

LIBBY COPPINGER: The St Colum’s club star (25) is full back on this Cork team and is very experienced, having played 56 times at senior level for the Rebels. Dual player Coppinger made her senior camogie debut in the 2016 Munster championship against Tipperary. She has scored 0-11 for her county.

CIARA O’SULLIVAN: In just her second season with the Cork senior squad the Newcestown teen (19) has nailed down a starting spot in the half forward line. The second-year UCC student has scored 2-3 in nine games this campaign.

FIONA KEATING: Another Courceys player, the 20-year-old forward only made her senior debut in last year’s All-Ireland championship (v Wexford) and already has 12 appearances to her name. Keating has scored 2-13 this season.

SAOIRSE McCARTHY: Only 21 years old, this is her fourth year on the senior panel and the forward is now a wing back. The Courceys ace has played 23 times for Cork and scored 3-7, including 0-4 in nine appearances in her new position this season.

ORLA CRONIN: The Enniskeane woman (25) is set to miss out on Sunday’s final through suspension, and her loss will be felt. She has played 81 times for Cork senior and scored 5-164 in that time. The 2020 All-Star, who made her senior debut in a 2015 national league game, had scored 0-28 already this season.

