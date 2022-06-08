Showtime Notorious races to impressive win in Dunmanway

SHOWTIME Notorious and Derry McCarthy took an action-packed top-grade pace at the recent sun-drenched Dunmanway harness races.

On Top Big C and Oakwood Maestro shared the early lead in the Grade D & C Pace. Brywins Starship made his move on the final circuit, sprinted three lengths clear and looked a winner but Showtime Notorious came with a late surge and got up to win by a length. The winner is owned and trained by Derry McCarthy from Drimoleague.

The O’Reilly brothers had a good day at the office. Firstly, Sean sent out Rodney Camden to land the spoils in the F & E Pace. The winner was sent to the front by Cian O’Reilly, a son of the winning owner, and he withstood the challenge of Rhyds Panache, then King Will’s Arrival and finally Ayr Majesty to hold on by neck. The winner was imported by O’Reilly last winter from Scotland where he had been trained by champion trainer Grant Cullen.

Tadhg O’Reilly kept the family flag flying when landing the Grade F Pace with Get Me Out Of Here. Matthew, Tadhg’s son, was the driver. This son of Rockafellor Man was in front after a furlong and never saw a rival, easing down to a four-length winning margin from King Will’s Arrival.

The Kerry/Dublin combination were seen to the fore in the Grade D/A Trot. Beach De Belleout, owned by John Roche from Baskin in Dublin and trained in Kenmare by Finbarr Quill, took the red rosette.

The second trot of the day went the way of Hippie Sisu and Donal Murphy. Race favourite Vallanana went off stride at the start and lost his chance. Murphy avoided the early drama and was an easy winner, having two and a half lengths in hand on Dinah Washington.

Churchview Kolt followed up on last week's success with another win in the Grade G & G1 Pace. Said To Be Sweet made him work hard for the victory but Timmy Moloney on the winner eventually shook off the challenge and ran out a two-length winner.

Next weekend the Irish American two-day festival takes place in Portmarnock, Co Dublin, with the local action on the bank holiday Monday again in Dunmanway.

RESULTS – Grade G & G1 Pace: 1. Churchview Kolt, T Moloney; 2. Said To Be Sweet, J Hurley; 3. Newtown Killian, O Quill. Grade F Trot: 1. Hippie Sisu, D Murphy; 2. Dinah Washington, D O’Mahony; 3. Dubai Lady, J Hurley. Grade F Pace: 1. Get Me Out Of Here, M O’Reilly; 2. Awesome Dude, F Quill Jnr; 3. Ontop Apachy, N Forbes. Grade F & E Pace: 1. Rodney Caden, C O Reilly; 2. Ayr Majesty, T Moloney; 3. King Will’s Arrival, O Quill. Grade D/A Trot: 1. Beach De Bellouet, S Quill; 2. Comete Des Landes, D Murphy; 3. Brutenor, P Hill. Grade D & C Pace: 1. Showtime Notorious, D McCarthy; 2. Brywins Starship, R Kingston; 3. Supreme Sunshine, J Boyle.