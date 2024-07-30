Shay Dineen goal proves crucial as Inniscarra enjoy perfect start to Mid Cork JAFC campaign

Inniscarra 2-12

Beal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh 1-12

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

THE 2024 Ross Oil Mid Cork Junior Football Championship got off to a promising start at Macroom when Inniscarra staged a terrific last-quarter rally to turn impending defeat into victory.

This result will now allow ‘Scarra to concentrate on hurling for the coming weeks with the vital opening round points in the football championship safely in the bag.

The outcome turned on a pivotal moment at the three-quarter stage when Béal Átha led by 0-9 to 0-6. The Gaeltacht men had kicked over four points without reply and were playing with an assurance that Inniscarra could not match.

Béal Átha, the club’s second team, had assumed command as Inniscarra appeared devoid of ideas in attack and were without a score in the second half. Suddenly and unexpectedly everything changed.

Béal Átha goalkeeper Barra Ó Súilleabháin had advanced, with his full-back line, in possession as far as their 45 line but unfortunately got turned over by Inniscarra corner forward Shay Dineen who drove the ball straight down the centre into an empty net to sensationally level the scores, 0-9 to 1-6.

Ace attacker Liam O’Connor added a point to give Inniscarra the lead. Thereafter the transformation in the winner’s play was dramatic as a stunned Béal Átha struggled to come to grips with a re-energized ‘Scarra side. Béal Átha did not collapse, regained the lead temporarily, but the winners had their tails up, scored some fabulous points and a second goal in the 57th minute gave them a cushion which they ultimately needed to survive the Béal Átha rally as the game went into five minutes of added time.

The first half was low key and the sides were level at 0-3 after the opening quarter, Liam O’Connor on target for ‘Scarra (including two from play), with Seán Ó Muineacháin the marksman for the Gaeltacht men, all from frees. It was level all the way to the break, 0-6 apiece – O’Connor (2) and Frank Horgan on target for Inniscarra, with Ó Muineacháin, Liam Seartan and Daire Ó Bhriain for Béal Átha.

Béal Átha dominated the third quarter with Matt Ó Riordáin, Diarmuid Ó Ceallacháin, Seartan and Ó Muineacháin to the fore. With points from the latter duo opening up a three-point gap the western side appeared to be comfortably in control.

Then came the first ‘Scarra goal and the winners added 2-6 to their score in the final quarter. After Béal Átha had regained the lead at 0-11 to 1-7 with points from Seán Ó Muineacháin and Andí Ó Coinceannain, Liam O’Connor hit a superb equaliser. Frank Horgan and O’Connor then put the winners two points clear. When O’Connor put Dylan O’Sullivan through, the full forward drilled a low ball to the net to give ‘Scarra a 2-10 to 0-11 lead on 57, which O’Connor increased further from a free.

After such a huge change in fortune Inniscarra now seemed certain of victory but the game took another twist when Béal Átha were awarded a penalty for a jersey tug – Seán Ó Muineacháin duly scored to leave only a goal between the teams with plenty of time-added to follow. Liam Seartan pointed but Dylan O’Sullivan replied to maintain the one goal gap that still separated the teams at the finish.

Scorers -Inniscarra: L O’Connor 0-9 (4f, 1); D O’Sullivan 1-1 (1m); S Dineen 1-0; F Horgan 0-2. Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: S Ó Muineacháin 1-6 (1-0 pen, 5f); L Seartan 0-3; D Ó Bhriain, S Ó Tuama, A Coinceannain 0-1 each.

Inniscarra: Ben Maher; David Keane, John O’Callaghan, Ciarán Lombard; Jack O’Dwyer, Liam Ryan, Seán McLoughlin; David Coughlan, Mark McLoughlan; Frank Horgan, Liam Collins, Shane Buckley: Liam O’Connor, Dylan O’Sullivan, Shay Dineen. Subs: Tadgh Lyons for C Lombard (inj, 35), Dan O’Connell for L Collins (39), Cormac Dineen for S Buckley (44), Colin O’Leary for S McLoughlin (55).

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: Barra Ó Súilleabháin; Peatsaí Ó Tuama, Micheál Ó Tuama, Diarmuid Ó Laoire; Gearóid Ó Loinsigh, Matt Ó Riordáin, Gavin Ó Laoire; Daire Ó Bhriain, Diarmuid Ó Ceallacháin; Seamus Ó Tuama, Aindrias Ó Coinceannain, Charlie Ó Críodáin; Liam Seartan, Seán Ó Muineacháin, Eoin Ó Laoire. Sub: Ronán Ó Loinsigh for C Ó Críodáin (57).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).