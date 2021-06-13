Shane O’Driscoll is the hero as O’Donovan Rossa strike for a dramatic winner

O’Donovan Rossa 3-11

Mallow 1-15

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

SHANE O’Driscoll was the hero of the hour as O’Donovan Rossa snatched a dramatic late victory in their Cork Credit Unions Football League 2A opener at home on Monday afternoon.

A goal for Mallow from the impressive Michael O’Rourke looked to have sealed the Skibbereen side’s fate, but there was still one more big twist.

In Rossas’ last attack, Donal Óg Hodnett, Thomas Hegarty and substitute Michael O’Sullivan all combined to set up the inrushing Shane O’Driscoll, who calmly side-footed the ball past Kevin Doyle for a peach of a winning goal.

It’s the ideal start to the season for Skibb against 2020 county SAFC finalists Mallow who play Éire Óg in the delayed decider later this month.

‘We are delighted with this win against a strong Mallow side but particularly with the young lads who came on, they gelled well and it’s a good sign for the future,’ Skibb manager Martin Bohane said.

‘We could have dropped the heads near the finish but we showed determination to fashion that last attack and Shane tucked away the goal neatly.’

Rossas got off to a dream start in the third minute when David Shannon converted a penalty after Kevin Hurley was fouled. Mallow’s response, as expected, was positive. Former Cork senior James Loughrey called the shots in defence with Kevin Sheehan, Michael O’Rourke and veteran Cian O’Riordan prominent in attack.

Skibb’s midfield duo of Donal Óg Hodnett and Shane Crowley got to grips with the situation, and with corner back Daniel Hazel often seen up in attack, the home side played some great football. Hodnett, Shannon and the swashbuckling Elliot Connolly all got on the scoreboard though Mallow led by one at the break, 0-10 to 1-6.

David Shannon fired home his second goal for Skibb in the 35th minute after a superb delivery by Hodnett, but Mallow weren’t fazed by the setback. A blistering drive by the powerful Michael O’Rourke brought a magnificent save from Rossas shot-stopper Ryan Price, only for O’Rourke following up to bury the ball to the net.

As the sides traded scores Mallow looked to have won the day, only for Shane O’Driscoll to snatch victory with his late, late goal.

Scorers - O’Donovan Rossa: David Shannon 2-4 (1-0 penalty, 3f); Shane O’Driscoll 1-0; Donal Óg Hodnett 0-2; Thomas Hegarty, Dylan Hourihane, Kevin Hurley, Elliot Connolly, Sean Fitzgerald 0-1 each. Mallow: Michael O’Rourke 1-5 (3f); Shane Merritt 0-4 (3f, 1 45), Cian O’Riordan 0-3; Kevin Sheehan 0-2; Sean McDonnell 0-1.

O’Donovan Rossa: Ryan Price; Richard Fitzgerald, Sean Fitzgerald, Daniel Hazel; Shane O’Driscoll, Colm Fitzgerald, Darren Daly; Donal Óg Hodnett, Shane Crowley; Brian Crowley, Thomas Hegarty, Kevin Hurley; David Shannon, Elliot Connolly, Dylan Hourihane. Subs: Michael O’Sullivan, Jonathan Davis, Oisín Lucey, Jerry Keohane, Jamie Hourihane.

Mallow: Kevin Doyle; Bill Myers, Andrew Cashman, James Loughrey; Trevor McEvoy, Shane Merritt, Jack Dillon; Darren Moynihan, Eoin Stanton; Peadar Hennessy, Kevin Sheehan, Michael O’Rourke; Sean McDonnell, Cian O’Riordan, Pa Herlihy.Subs: Eoin Kelleher for Peadar Hennessy (21), Aidan Bolster for Trevor McEvoy (36), Sean Hayes for Kevin Sheehan (46), Michael Quirke for Cian O’Riordan (52), Eoin Farey for Aidan Bolster (inj, 58).

Referee: Andrew Whelton (Clonakilty).