Sensational Sacred Heart power to Munster Schools Girls Senior Cup glory and clinch incredible double

Sacred Heart Clonakilty 20

Coláiste Muire Ennis 10

THIS is a double they’ll talk about in Sacred Heart Secondary School Clonakilty for a long time.

After watching the junior team capture the Munster schools’ junior title earlier in the afternoon, Sacred Heart made it a dream double with a glorious triumph in the Munster Schools Girls Senior Cup at Virgin Media Park on a wonderful Wednesday.

This game began with a bang. From the kickoff Coláiste Muire Ennis fly half and captain Lyndsay Clarke collected the ball and with incredible speed went around the edge of the Clon defence to touch down and give the Clare school a dream start. The conversion was missed. 5-0 to Ennis.

Amy Butler was sent to the bin for the Clare school which allowed Clon to grow into the game with the numerical advantage. It didn't take them long to capitalise, when a powerful run by Emer Moroney allowed her to dish off to Solène Skupiewski and she scored in the corner to even up the contest.

Like the beginning of this game, the sides weren't level for long as Ennis regained possession from the kick off and a tough run from Sally Kelly saw her score and take back the lead for Ennis. 10-5 and that's how it stayed until half time.

Clon now with the wind at their backs pushed to the ascendency. They were very unlucky to not have a try in the 46th minute after winger Clodagh McCarthy was held up over the line.

That pressure eventually told in the 50th minute when superb number eight Emer Moroney crashed over after taking the ball from the base of a scrum. Fly half Rachel Twomey kicked a fantastic conversion to put the West Cork school into the lead 12-10.

Twomey’s kicking exploits didn't stop there as she kicked over a crucial penalty in the 58th minute to make it 15-10 to Clon.

With time almost up, Clon clinched the game when Sara O’Sullivan latched onto the end of an errand kick by Ennis fly half Clarke to touch down and secure a historic double for the school.

Sacred Heart Clonakilty: Solène Skupiewski, Clodagh McCarthy, Ella O’Sullivan, Kate Nolan, Tara Fleming, Rachel Twomey, Caoimhe McCarthy, Sara O’Sullivan, Aoife Godwin-Coombs, Amy Giles, Leona Arra, Éabha Egan, Kate Burton, Roxanne Llewellyn, Emer Moroney

Replacements: Alison McCarthy for Aoife Godwin-Coombs (18), Emily Moloney for Éabha Egan (18), Orla Whelton for Emer Moroney (65), Olivia Lawlor for Emily Moloney (65).

Coláiste Muire Ennis: Orna Moynihan, Sophie Culleton, Ellis O’Flaherty

Lucy Power, Ella Courtney, Lyndsay Clarke Amy Butler, Fiadh O’Shea, Kiera O’Neill, Caoileann Cahill, Ciara Frawley, Jennifer Weston, Ellen Byrne, Eabha O’Driscoll, Sally Kelly.

Replacements: Anna Byrne for Ciara Frawley (20), Victoria Burns for Caoileann Cahill (43), Caoileann Cahill for Victoria Burns (reversal 56.)